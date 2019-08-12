Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter on Monday reached Darkhashan police station to register a case against K-Electric for their alleged negligence which caused death of 30 on the occasion of Eid.

As per details, mayor said how would be this Eid as people are burying their loved ones who succumbed to electrocution.

He said K-Electric is playing with the lives of people and I would pursue the FIR till end.

On the other hand Sindh government has declared the situation as normal. Provincial minister Saeed Ghani said K-Electric does not fall under Sindh government and it cannot register a case against the power provider.

While K-electric held city government and poor management responsible for the unavailability of power.