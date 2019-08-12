Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Kashmir struggle has reached a crucial turning point and the national leadership in united over the Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Minister stated this while addressing a news conference in Muzaffarabad today on the first day of Eid. The minister said that The Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the directions laid down by Prime Minister Imran Khan is making sure that the world remains aware regarding the latest situation in Kashmir as India has imposed a complete ban on media freedoms and access to information in the valley.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that wider outreach efforts are in process where the Prime Minister is in direct contact with world leaders including those from Turkey, Iran, and Indonesia to update the world leaders about the status of Occupied Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad on 14th August on the occasion of Independence Day where he will address AJK legislative assembly.

He further added that the national political leadership is united over the issue of Kashmir and Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself in case of any misadventure from India.

The Foreign Minister concluded the real agenda of India is to change the demographic composition of Occupied Kashmir and the world can only know about Kashmir valley through factual information therefore responsible reporting needs to be done from media.