Attock - The officials of district administration on Tuesday sat together with the members of peace committee, religious leaders of different schools of thoughts and administrators of Imambargahs to review security arrangements for maintaining law and order during upcoming month of Muharram.

The meeting of the committee was jointly presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar and District Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani while Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja, Sub Divisional Police Officer Raja Fayyaz Ul Haq, scholars, dignitaries and leaders of all schools of thoughts and members of the peace committee attended the meeting.

During meeting, it was decided that the route of central procession would be protected through barbed wire and the mourners would be allowed to enter the procession after a thorough checking and scanning. They also appealed to the scholars, dignitaries and leaders of all schools of thoughts to cooperate with the district administration, police and other law enforcement agencies during Muharram to avoid any untoward situation.