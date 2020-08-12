Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash, while reacting to the firing incident in Town-I Peshawar on Tuesday, said the tragic incident took place at night time in Bacha Khan Chowk with illegal vegetable vendors.

Strict legal action would be taken against the concerned municipal official in this regard, he said. Expressing anger over the possession of weapons, Kamran Bangash said that use of weapons during duty was already prohibited. How can a municipal official fire, a disciplinary action would also be taken against him, so that such incidents would not happen in future.

Kamran Bangash clarified that an FIR had been registered against the concerned person in Faqirabad Police Station as no one was above law. He said talks were underway with the protesting vagitable vendors.