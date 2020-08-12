Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated 9-year-old science enthusiast Pakistani girl Natalia Najam on achieving a Guinness World Record when she arranged the elements of the periodic table in 2 minutes, 42 seconds breaking a previous record of an Indian PHD Professor. Natalia Najam is the granddaughter of Afzal Siddiqi from Lahore, an old member of PPP and a lawyer for Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto and other party leaders in different cases.

Natalia had broken an Indian chemistry Ppofessor’s Guinness record - who had previously broken a Pakistani’s record- by being the fastest to arrange all elements of the periodic table - in 2 min 42 seconds. This was announced by Guinness on 18 July, 2020. She had broken the record by seven seconds.

Bilawal said that the entire Pakistan was proud of Natalia Najam and her feat adding that she is an inspiration for the Pakistani girls and boys who aspire and dream to achieve great accomplishments in their life through hard-work and dedication.