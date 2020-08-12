Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of formations as top military brass of the country discussed the geo-strategic and national security issues.

The 234th Corps Commanders’ Conference presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi which discussed the geo-strategic and national security issues at length.

“Forum reviewed situation at LOC, Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment. Forum appreciated the progress of Afghan Reconciliation Process and hoped for early commencement of intra Afghan dialogue,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

The COAS expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain COVID-19 pandemic and the locust threat. He directed the commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during the upcoming Muharram in consultation with the civil administration, with due cognizance to COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

The COAS also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh, especially the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi. He also emphasised to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of ongoing flood situation in the country.