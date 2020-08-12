Share:

Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked serving people are involved in property business and this is the reason behind spike in crime rate in the country.

He further remarked this is very serious matter due to this reason. He gave these remarks during course of hearing of petitions against running of housing societies in the name of institutions.

The court directed deputy commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat and representative of chairman CDA to appear before it in person today.

The CJ IHC remarked during the hearing of the case all the institutions are engaged in property business. FIA wields what powers that it should do business. FIA which has to see such matters has engaged itself in this business. Has CDA remained regulator or otherwise. Environment of the city has been destroyed.

Cooperative Housing Society authorities told the court employees of societies have formed housing societies.

CJ remarked “ not the employees but the institutions have set up these societies on their own and are running them.

Defence counsel told the court FIA has sold out the land to housing society which it has purchased in the name of employees.

The court while summoning Deputy Commissioner and CDA authorities adjourned the hearing of the case till today.