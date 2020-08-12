Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar said here on Tuesday that the Sindh Excise Department had introduced another facility to the people under which any person can now know the number of vehicles registered in his or her ID card number. He said that for this purpose, one should log on to the website www.excise.gos.pk. He added that the facility would be provided soon via SMS. Asking the people to avail this facility, the provincial minister Chawla said that facilitating people was Sindh Excise Department’s top priority.