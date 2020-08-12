Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that there is a likelihood of sharp peaks of low to medium flood in River Jhelum upstream of Mangla (inflows), besides, mild flows in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division in next 24 hours. According to daily report on Tuesday, all main rivers of Indus River System (IRS) are flowing with “Normal Flow Condition” and there is no riverine flood situation in the country. Present storage of Tarbela Reservoir is 3.606 MAF (60.30 % of 5.980 MAF) and Mangla reservoir stands at an elevation of 1233.85 feet (8.15 feet below maximum conservation level of 1242.00 feet). Due to torrential rains in Khirther Hills Range, flash flooding generated in Nai Gaj from August 6-8, which had breached the Gaj Diversion Bund. The flood water has also breached the F.P Bund at five locations.Three breaches have been plugged whereas work on plugging the remaining two breaches is underway and hopefully would be completed within next 24 hours as informed by the Sindh Irrigation Department.