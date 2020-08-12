Share:

MARDAN - Office-bearers of Paramedic Association Mardan Chapter on Tuesday said they would fully support the protest schedule announced by Paramedical Association Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for the acceptance of their demands and would observe strike on 22nd August in all hospital in the district.

It was decided in a meeting of the Mardan District Paramedical Association. The meeting was presided over by association chairmanship Fazal Qayyum. General Secretary Sami-ur-Rehman and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

They said to resolve the long-standing issue such as promotion/upgradation of paramedical staff, the Paramedical Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced protest schedule. Efforts would be made to make the protest successful. They said that so far no serious action had been taken by the provincial government and the concerned authorities to solve these issues.

The participants of the meeting were of the view the provincial government and authorities were not giving heed to resolve the issues. They condemned the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Act and termed it anti-workers act.