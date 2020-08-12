Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman condemned the attack on PML-N’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz outside NAB Lahore office; saying that such attitude cannot be tolerated in politics.

While addressing the media after attack on Maryam Nawaz’s car Maulana Fazl Rehman said that they were standing in solidarity with Maryam Nawaz.

He added that NAB was created for nothing but for political revenge.

While criticising the Punjab police, Maulana said that police were involved in the attack on the car of Maryam Nawaz; adding that this was the kind of harassment tactics used by the incumbent government.

He recalled that in past he has too faced such attacks from police; adding that opposition should be united against this fake and selected government otherwise we will never be able to get rid of it.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to Twitter to denounce the incident. He tweeted: “Condemn the unnecessary use of force, teargas and stone pelting on Maryam Nawaz and her party workers by police in Lahore today.”

Similarly, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted: “Shocking and condemnable behaviour by Punjab police at Maryam Nawaz’s vehicles at the NAB premises. What messages being given out? That even the security of political opponents of this regime is under threat?”

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that he strongly condemned the “worst torture and arrests of peaceful party workers by NAB and the government”

Former Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif while speaking in the National Assembly said “our party workers were ruthlessly attacked with teargas and stones,” and asked “who would dare to engage in violence in the presence of security forces. The Punjab government deteriorated the situation.”