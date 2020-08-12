Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Army and Navy troops conducted relief efforts in various parts of Dadu to help affected people.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Special heli sorties flown for evacuating stranded people including women, children and elderly to safer places, distribution of cooked meals and providing necessary medical care.

More than 34,000 cooked ration packs distributed so far. Water, eatables and dry rations was also flown to people affected by hill torrent and floods. Pakistan Navy hovercraft also placed at Johi Goth to augment relief efforts.

More than 150 people were provided medical care, the statement said.