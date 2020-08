Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit on Thursday.

This was stated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while talking to senior journalists about the mega project in Peshawar.

He said the BRT Peshawar would provide state of the art travelling facility to people at affordable fare in the provincial capital.

The BRT project consists of a 27.5 kilometers main track with 31 stations while the length of the feeder routes is 62 kilometers and has 146 stops.