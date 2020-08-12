Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued show cause notices to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Federal Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and others for their alleged neglect and mismanagement during transfer of animals from the zoo to the sanctuaries.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the matter related to the lack of facilities at Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo and issued the notices.