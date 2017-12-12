Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that international community should acclaim the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan and its citizens in its war against terrorism.

He was called on by a delegation comprised of senators from French Government on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to mutual cooperation in economy and security came under discussion in the meeting.

"We have suffered 60,000 lives of our people in the war against terror. No other country has suffered more than Pakistan in this war," the minister said.

He also added that there is a dramatic decrease of 90% in the terrorism incidents in the country. He also said that the most of the recent terrorists attacks were planned and executed across the western border.

“We are a peace loving country and strong proponent of peace in South Asia,” he added.

Fusion of Chinese one belt, one road and Pakistan Vision 2025 has been realised in the form of CPEC which will bring prosperity and progress in Pakistan and the region, the minister said. He added that developing Pakistan as a hub of the regional connectivity is major pillar of Pakistan’s vision 2025.

Interior minister stated that owing to the Geographic and Strategic location and economic turnaround, Pakistan has assumed greater importance in the international economic arena. He emphasised that new connectivity develops new markets, which creates new demand resulting in new growth.

In CPEC we have developed a portfolio of about $50 Billion; the bulk of the investment is going in energy sector, Ahsan told the delegation.

Ahsan Iqbal also said that the country was suffering from 18-20 hours of load shedding on daily basis when the incumbent government came into power in 2013. He added that today, power shortages have been reduced in many areas to zero hours and in some area to 2-4 hours.

"10,000 MW of electricity have been added in the last four years which is a great achievement of the current government," he said adding that the half of investment in the energy sector is catered from CPEC and the rest has come from government resources.

Interior minister said that the vision 2025 is premised on making Pakistan top 25 economy by the year 2025. Interior minister also hoped that Air France should resume it flights in Pakistan.

The French delegation commended the interior minister for his endeavors as a visionary leader and his role in the development of economy in Pakistan.

The delegation also expressed their interest that France should participate in CPEC Projects and reap dividends from its benefits. They also acknowledged the role of Pakistan in its fight against terror and its efforts in restoring peace and stability in the region.