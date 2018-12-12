Share:

ISLAMABAD - Aqeel Khan started the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan ITF Men’s Pro-Circuit Futures (F-2) Tennis Tournament 2018 first round campaign on a winning note here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

A total of 16 matches were played on the second day of the tournament while a number of matches were washed out. In the first match of the day, Aqeel overpowered British Shamael Chaudhry in straight sets, winning the encounter 7-5, 6-1.

In other matches of the day, top seed Korean Cheong-Eui Kim thrashed Ahmad Asjad Qureshi 6-0, 6-0; Ray Ho (TPE) beat Filip Fichtel (GER) 6-3, 6-1, Alexis Canter(GBR) routed Muzammil Murtaza 6-4, 6-0; Darko Jandric (SRB) beat Hayat Saqib 6-1, 6-0, Niklas Johansson (SWE) beat Abdaal Haider 6-4, 7-5; Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) beat Chandril Sood (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Hamidreza Nadaf (IRI) beat Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev (UZB) 6-3 1-6 6-3, Yousaf Khalil beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-4, 6-3.

Rio Noguchi beat M Abid Ali Akbar 6-2, 6-2; Dmitry Myagkov (RUS) beat Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-4; Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) beat Heera Ashiq (PAK) 6-3, 6-3; Kai Wehnelt (GER) beat Muhammad Abid (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Anton Chekhov (RUS) beat Michal Wozniak (POL) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Sora Fukuda (JPN) beat Alexander (RUS) 6-3, 6-4 and Worovin Kumthonkittikul (THA) beat Ahmed Chadhary (PAK) 4-6,7-5,6-2.

In boys singles U-18 first round, Kashan Umar beat Ahmed Nael 6-0, 6-0; Hasam Khan got w/o against M Huzaifa Khan, Abdul Hanan Khan outlasted Hamid Ullah Yaqub 6-2, 6-0; Kamran Khan routed Hamza Jawad 6-2, 6-2; Hamza Asim beat Sikander Amin 6-1, 6-1; Subhan Bin Salik beat Uzair Khan 3-6, 7-5, 7-5; Azan Sajid w/o Talha Khan; Faizan Shahid beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In boys singles U-14 first round, Abdul Basit w/o Hammad Shah; Kashan Umar beat Kamran Khan 6-3, 7-5; Ahmed Nael beat Hamid ullah Yaqub 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Talha Khan beat Azan Sajid 6-1, 6-1; Abdul Hanan beat Haziq Asim 6-1, 6-0.