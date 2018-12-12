Share:

LAHORE - Tehsil Burewala girls clinched Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil badminton title in a thrilling contest on Tuesday. Tehsil Vehari finished runners-up in the competition, organised at Gymnasium Hall Vehari. Tehsil Vehari girls team took revenge in the table tennis event and trounce their opponents from Burewala with narrow margin at the same venue. It’s worth mentioning that Sports Board Punjab’s Annual Sports Calendar Inter-Tehsil competitions are being competed across the province as per the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. Tehsil Mandi Bahauddin defeated Malakwal in Inter-Tehsil boys table tennis event staged at Gymnasium Hall, Mandi Bahaud Din. Tehsil Phalia finished third. Gujranwala Sadar toppled Gujranwala City in Inter-Tehsil volleyball contest held at Gymnasium Hall, Gujranwala. Kharian also won volleyball match against Gujrat without much trouble. The event was organised at Government Zamindar High School, Gujrat. Tehsil Shakargarh girls grabbed three-team Inter-Tehsil table tennis title while Narowal remained second in this competition. 15 players of three tehsils - Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh participated in the competition held at Govt Muslim Girls High School, Narowal.–Staff Reporter