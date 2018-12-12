Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated rickshaw service for the collection of solid waste in Peshawar.

On this occasion, Mahmood Khan said the new system of solid waste management will help in reducing the sanitation problems of the public and implementation of 'Clean and Green Pakistan' campaign is in full swing in the province.

The CM said the waste management system will soon be extended to other divisions of the province.

On his occasion, Mahmood Khan handed over new machinery and vehicles worth more than 80 million rupees to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).