G-wadar that is the most prominent city of Balochistan has no dam to spare the water. Natives of the Gwader have no source for getting drinkable water freely; they are compelled to purchase water. Before the initiated in Gwadar to give 200,000 gallons of water to the public of Gwadar, water tankers gave water to public costing 3 billion yearly. It is my humble request with specialists to give such a source by which they ought to get water effectively.

IMTIAZ AHMED,

Turbat, December 2.