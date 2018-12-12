Share:

FAISALABAD - All Pakistan Inter-varsity Badminton Championship was held here at Govt College University Faisalabad (GCUF) new campus under the aegis of Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday. GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin was chief guest on the occasion. Teams of 7 universities - GCUF, UAF, Bahauddin Zikrya University Multan, Nawaz Sharif University Multan, Superior University Lahore, National Textile University Faisalabad and The University of Faisalabad participated in the sports event. Bahauddin Zikrya University (BZU) played superbly against Nawaz Sharif University and overwhelmed them by 21-10, 21-06. NTU proved too hot for The University of Faisalabad as they overwhelmed their opponent by 21-5, 21-08. Both the teams have qualified for semi-finals.–APP