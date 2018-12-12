Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari yesterday condemned the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rqfique.

Amir Fida Paracha, the spokesperson to Asif Ali Zardari, said that the former president had condemned the arrest of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique as “it is exposing the brutalities of the government.”

The former president said that the targeting of political opponents is attributed to dictators and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leadership was weakening its own government by victimizing the opposition. This is proof enough that the governing party is compromising on the sovereignty of the Parliament, he said.

Paracha said that PPP has always supported the completion of any democratic tenure as it strengthens the country, however the attitude of the PTI leaders was threatening.

Considering the fragile economical and political condition of the country, “it is very important for the PTI government to focus on solving issues rather than multiplying them,” he said.