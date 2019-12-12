Share:

Medical services at all the departments of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) except coronary care unit (CCU) on Thursday have remained suspended a day after the clash between lawyers and doctors.

According to details, the hospital management has postponed all the tests and operations while work at emergency ward and out-patient department (OPD) has also been stopped.

Meanwhile, the patients have been shifted to other hospitals amid clean up process at PIC.

On Wednesday, a violent clash that erupted between hundreds of lawyers and doctors had left four patients dead when the charged lawyers stormed into the PIC and broke windows of the emergency ward and several vehicles parked nearby.

Lawyers went “out of control” while holding batons and sticks and broke the emergency gate of the PIC after a video that showed doctors allegedly torturing lawyers went viral on the social media.

Later, two FIRs (first information reports), under the provisions of Anti Terrorism Act (ATC) and damage to public and private property, were also registered against over 250 lawyers.

While talking to media, Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Zulfiqar Hameed said that more arrests were being made and all actions would be taken in accordance with the Law.

“All possible footages [of the clash] have been obtained,” he said, adding that police were unaware of lawyers’ protest yesterday and when it rushed at the spot, policemen pushed the lawyers twice out of the hospital.