QUETTA - Unidentified armed men riding on motorcycles opened fire and killed DSP Aman Ullah’s son in Saryab Road area of Quetta on Tuesday.Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Civil Hospital Quetta. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Najeeb Ullah. Police sources informed that the deceased died due to bullet injury in the head. Police also informed that the attackers managed to escape from the scene after firing.