Share:

LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)/Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Prof Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar has said that Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD) was of utmost importance for a health facility as infection control was a key to stop spreading diseases. = Speaking at the inaugural session of two day workshop on ‘CSSD & Patients Safety, Friendly Hospital’ at LGH on Wednesday, he urged employees to work with zeal and dedication as it would help checking spread of infection from one patient to the other. LGH has arranged the event with the collaboration of World Health Organization. Prof Zafar appreciated staff at CSSD of LGH for fulfilling all the requirements of Punjab Health Care Commission and getting cleanliness award from international agency. He said that medical equipment, kits and sheets should be properly sterilized and cleaned in the larger interest of healthcare providers and the ailing humanity. Consultants from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Chief Operating Officer PHC and other speakers appreciated holding of the event and stressed the need for continuing such activities to create maximum awareness. Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the Chief Guest in the concluding session of this workshop on Thursday (today).