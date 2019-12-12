Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander Navy Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khanzadi, yesterday visited various Pakistan Navy installations and units at Karachi.

The visiting commander also called on Commander Karachi and Commander Coast during the second leg of his official visit, says a press release issued by the Pak Navy here.

Upon arrival at Karachi, the dignitary visited Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and laid a floral wreath. Later, he visited various facilities of Pakistan Navy including Pakistan Navy War Ship, Pakistan Naval Academy, Marines training unit and various other facilities at Pakistan Navy Dockyard. Briefings were given on each site to the visiting dignitary.

Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khanzadi along with delegation members also visited Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JMICC) and was briefed about roles of JMICC.

The dignitary expressed interest in the facility and appreciated the concept of JMICC to enhance mutual interaction in order to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, during his meetings with the Commander Karachi and the Commander Coast, the matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed.

It is expected that current visit of Commander Navy Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Dr Hossein Khan Zadi would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and two Navies in particular.