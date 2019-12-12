Share:

KARACHI - A six year old boy Husnain who was mutilated by dogs in Larkana, on Wednesday passed away in National Institute of Child Health (NICH) hospital in Karachi.

The boy suffered from the unbearable pain from November 15 when the incident occurred in Larkana and doctors at Chandka Medical College Hospital refused to treat him.

He was sent to Karachi in the critical condition where media took up the issue, forcing the provincial authorities to look into the matter. The chief minister Sindh also formed a medical board to treat him.

However, all went in vain as the boy failed to show any improvement in wounds due to their severe nature. He breathed his last at the hospital on Wednesday and the body was handed over to parents for the burial process.

NICH Director Prof Dr Syed Jamal Raza confirming the death said the boy inflicted with a severe medical condition called necrotizing fascitis succumbs to series of infections he was exposed to due to injuries, including wounds causing disfigurement, due dog attack.

The boy after being exposed to multiple injuries due to dog attack in Larkana was immediately carried to NICH and owing to his precarious condition was urgently placed under incubation coupled with needed medical assistance.

As per directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a team of surgeons and physicians was also constituted for his very much needed surgery, said the doctors.

“He was brought in a pathetic condition, however, at times did show some improvement but critical nature of wounds had never made us very hopeful,” they said.

The provincial authorities have faced a backlash over their incompetency to tackle issue of increasing dog bite incidents in the province including the lack of vaccine to deal with it.

Provincial Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu, however, had claimed and denied shortage of the vaccine in the government hospitals. The chief minister said that when the child, Husnain of Larkana was attacked by dogs in Larkana he had got him shifted to NICH where he was given best treatment. Had there been a one percent chance of his survival anywhere in the world he would have shifted him there. “His death has shocked me and my all sympathies are with the parents of the child who born the loss with bravery,” he said