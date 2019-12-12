Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the constitution of IBCC equivalence committee consisting of 11 member to look into the matter of foreign qualified doctors who have been deprived of equivalence certificate regarding their high school diploma qualification. Justice Shahid Waheed of inquired from assistant attorney general why the petitioner who is a foreign qualified doctor, is subjected to hassle and mental anguish by requiring to produce IBCC equivalence certificate of his high school diploma qualification. Hamza Khan’s counsel said that his client is a foreign qualified doctor and wants to practice in Pakistan. However Pakistan Medical and Dental Council refused to allow him to appear in qualifying exam unless he produces equivalence certificate of high school diploma from IBCC. The counsel argued that the ministry of education committee has refused to give recognition to his high school diploma which is illegal and unjust. Sheraz Zaka argued that the petitioner should be allowed to appear in exam of PMDC as his MBBS qualification is recognised by PMDC but due to non issuance of equivalence certificate by IBCC ministry of education, he has been barred from appearing in PMDC exam. The honourable court directed the IBCC to constitute it’s equivalence committee to consider the submission of petitioner and issue him equivalence certificate. The court adjourned the hearing for January 20. The representative from IBCC apprised the judge that the meeting of equivalence committee will take place on January 14.