KHANEWAL - Newly-posted Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has said that the TMA authorities have been directed to accelerate pace of work on “Glorious Khanewal District”’ project to complete it within shortest possible time.

“All-out efforts will be made to develop Khanewal district as a model district of the Punjab province,” Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed the resolve while talking with members of a delegation of senior journalists and office-bearers of Citizens Forum. The delegation, led by Anjum Bashir Ahmad, president Senior Working Journalist Forum (SWJF), included Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, Khalid Mehmood Ch, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Syed Asim Bukhari, Sabbir Saleem, Javed Gujjar, Qasisar Abbas, Usman Kamboh, Muhammad Naseem,(secretary Finance) Prof Muhammad Yousaf Sh (secretary general) of Citizens forum.

The meeting was also attended by ADC (R) Tanveer Yazdan, DO Information Salman Khalid, EDO Finance Faisal Shahzad and TMO Muhammad Hussain Bangash. Sharing his vision for development of the district, the DC informed that he also has asked the officials for beautifying roads of district on priority basis.

He ordered the officers concerned to visit in person all main roads of the district and ensure repair work, lighting, cleanliness, drainage system and beautification. He further directed the officers to revamp greenbelts and medians along all main roads. “We are striving hard for beautification of all cities of the district,” the DC pointed out, adding that beautification of all entry and exit points of the cities would also be ensured.

Agha Zaheer said that the Punjab government is committed to providing better health and education facilities to people, adding that the funds allocated for the provision and development of health sector will be utilised in a transparent manner. The DC ensured that complaints regarding DHQ Hospital Khanewal would be noticed and resolved on priority basis. He also assured that presence of senior specialist doctor will be ensured in all shifts at the emergency ward of DHQ hospital. He said that doors of his office are always open for the common having any complaint or grievance.

Agha Zaheer Abbas appreciated the role of media for highlighting public issue and underscored the importance of a more proactive role to address public issues on time. Later, commemorative shields were presented to DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, ADC (R) Tanveer Yazdan and press photographer Saeed Afzal by the President SWJF and district press club.