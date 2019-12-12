Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that political career of Asif Ali Zardari representing Pakistan Peoples Party and Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-N, has been finished. “The game was over for former President Asif Ali Zardari and ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had left the country for enjoying medical treatment abroad on court orders, he stated this while speaking in a private news channel programme. Both the leaders including PPP and PML-N, were not able to dent the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) voters, he claimed.

The voter of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was behind the present leadership, and that the voters wanted to have sever accountability of corrupt elements, the minister stated. In reply to a question about Maryam Nawaz’s plea to see ailing father, he said that if high court grants bail to Maryam then the incumbent government would seek help from apex court. He, however said that Cabinet would decide the matter of Maryam after the court order. About Chief of Army Staff’s extension, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said a detailed judgment regarding the matter was not yet received. To another question he said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) or any other party could not reduce the number of voters of PTI in Punjab.