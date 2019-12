Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of Industry and Trade of Russian Federation Denis Valentinovich Manturov called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR directorate, during the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations for peace and stability and economic prosperity of the region.