KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file reference against People’s Party leader Manzoor Wassan and informed the court on February 12.

PPP stalwart Manzoor Wassan, who appeared in the court hearing today, facing charges of having assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB prosecutor informed the high court that an inquiry against Wassan has been completed and the reference sent to the NAB headquarters for approval.

The SHC in a previous hearing had directed the National Accountability Bureau to submit a progress report in the assets beyond means case against PPP leader Manzoor Wassan till Dec 11 (today).

Following the hearing, Wassan a PPP veteran from Khairpur, talking to media termed Year 2020 as the ‘year of change’.

“Jail is not a new place for us,” adding that he was always prepared to “face such situations”.

He said “Nawaz Sharif’s earlier return is not possible, yet he will return in year 2020.”

He said Asif Zardari’s case belong to Sindh and he is not ready to leave abroad soon. “His health genuinely deteriorating and if the relief extended to one person it must be given to others,” he said.

“We will win in 2020,” Wassan said in his illusive style.