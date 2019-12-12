Share:

GUJRANWALA - A man allegedly hanged to death his wife here in Ladhewala Warriach area over some domestic issues. According to police, the accused has been arrested and further investigation has been launched into the incident. The police said that Asia had a quarrel with her husband Shahid Maseeh. As the argument intensified, Shahid in a fit of rage hanged her to death. The Ladhewala Police shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, a man was shot death by unidentified accused here in Rehmanpura in the Garjakh Police remit on Wednesday. According to police sources, Mohsin, resident of Rehmanpura, was going in the street when two armed men intercepted him and shot him to death. The police said that motive behind the incident yet to be ascertained. The police, however, have registered a case against unidentified suspects and started further investigation.