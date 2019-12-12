Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that former president Asif Ali Zardari will hunt down Prime Minister Imran Khan very soon. Speaking to journalists after the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds, the PPP chief predicted the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government’s fall within months.

“This year is the last year of this government. We will form a people’s government next year and resolve people’s issues,” he claimed.

Earlier in the day, the IHC granted bail to Zardari on medical grounds in two references regarding fake bank accounts in Park Lane and mega money laundering cases.

Bilawal thanked the court for granting bail to Zardari. “The former president’s medical reports were submitted in the court. We are thankful to the IHC for approving bail on medical grounds as Asif Zardari’s reports are worrisome. PPP will not come under pressure of anyone,” he said.

Sees new government within months

He said Zardari’s health condition was unstable as he was finding it difficult to speak owing to heart problem. He said the National Accountability Bureau and the government wanted to put pressure on the PPP by issuing threats.

“Even today in the case of Faryal Talpur, NAB did not bring its comments and response and now we will have to wait until 16th. If this NAB and this government think that we will be pressurized by their tactics then this is their misunderstanding,” he asserted.

PPP leaders Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Sherry Rehman, Nafisa Shah, Mustfa Nawaz Khokhar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Farhatullah Babar and others welcomed the court’s decision on the bail. Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said the family was worried about Zardari’s health. “We have been so worried as the government was consistently denying my father access to his doctors. Government doctors clearly state a risk to my father’s life. Grateful for court’s decision to grant my father medical bail,” she said.