Share:

LAHORE-Top seed Aqeel Khan and national ladies champion Ushna Suhail clinched the men’s and women’s singles titles in the 5th Hasan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Open Tennis Championship 2020, which concluded here on Friday.

Aqeel, who is the longest serving No 1 player, was up against spirited Muzammil Murtaza. Aqeel started the match well and kept his opponent under pressure to win the first 6-3. Aqeel faced tough resistance in the second set, where Muzammil tried hard to win it as the score was tied at 4-all but Aqeel then started playing aggressively and succeeded in winning the next two points to win the set 6-4, thus grabbed his fifth HTR title.

Talking to The Nation, Aqeel said: “I have been taking part in HTR Open Tennis for the last five years, and by the grace of Almighty, I have won all the titles. I kept on waiting for this event throughout the year. I am grateful to the organizers for the huge prize money and especially equal prize purse for the men and women winners. I am eager to further excel and especially want to do well in Davis Cup tie against Japan next year.”

The ladies singles final proved to be a one-sided affair, where talented Ushna Suhail, who is the first and only world ranked female player of Pakistan, outsmarted former No 1 Sarah Mehboob in straight sets with a score of 6-1, 6-2. This is Ushna’s second consecutive title in three weeks. Ushna started with an aggressive baseline and net game, not allowing Sarah to settle down at any stage. In the second set at 4-2, long rallies were seen, with Ushna using backhand down the line winners to clinch the title 6-1, 6-2.

Ushna, while talking to The Nation, expressed her thanks for tournament organizers and especially Director Wiqar Nisar for the first time awarding equal prize money for men and women winners, like it is done at most of international competitions. “This is a healthy precedent and will help encourage females to become professional tennis players. I hope and wish it is followed by organizers of other national sponsors and organizers.