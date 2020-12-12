Share:

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that no matter how many cases are filed against the party leadership, the Lahore rally will be held at any cost.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that effects of Lahore rally can already be seen as government is conducting raids on houses of PML-N leaders. Workers of the party will not get intimidated by the tactics of government, she stressed.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nafisa Shah has said also announced that the rally will be held at any cost and members of the assemblies are also handing in their resignations to the party leadership.

She said government is afraid of opposition’s alliance as it is taking action against those providing services for the rally.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that situation of coronavirus pandemic is getting serious and government cannot allow public rallies under such circumstances.

Usman Buzdar, while talking to media, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should stop playing with the lives of the people as it is irresponsible to hold rallies amidst a pandemic.

He also warned that action against PDM will be taken according to the law for holding Lahore rally. Nowhere in the world any political party is holding public rallies, he added.