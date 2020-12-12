Share:

Peshawar-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment, Shehzad Arbab, on Friday inaugurated a new gas pipeline in Peshawar aimed to resolve the low gas pressure for domestic consumers.

On the occasion, Shehzad Arbab stated that domestic gas consumers in Peshawar were facing the problem of shortage and low pressure since long. After assuming power, the PTI government focused on the resolution of gas problems and after consistent efforts they have been able to address the issue and facilitate the public, he added.

He informed that a 12-inch wide and 16 kilometers long pipeline has been connected with main gas pipeline which will help to increase the gas pressure for domestic usage. The new pipeline will facilitate at least 150,000 households. Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Haji Shaukat Ali, Chairman CPEC Committee, Arbab Sher Ali, MPA Asif Khan, Malik Wajid, GM SNGPL Taj Ali and senior officers of the SNGPL department were present during the inauguration.