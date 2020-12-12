Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday has sought a reply from the Sindh government and IGP as to what action had been taken against the mafia involved in the beggary of children.

The direction came on a petition seeking the implementation of the Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) law in the province to protect the rights of the children and save them from domestic violence. The DG Child Protection Authority and the Sindh police focal person appeared before the court for the hearing.

Justice Ali Muzahir, during the hearing, remarked that who were involved in the beggary of children and what action had been taken up till now against them? How many cases have been registered over the violation of SCPA law?

The DG SCPA responded that they had received 92 complaints about the beggary of the children which were forwarded to the higher police officials. The SHC bench asked the Sindh police’s focal person that what action was taken on the complaints forwarded by the Sindh Child Protection Authority?

The court while directing the concerned police officials to contact the DG SCPA ordered action against the mafia involved in the beggary of children and the Sindh government and IGP were directed to submit their response.

The child protection authority was established to coordinate and monitor the child protection-related issues at the provincial and district levels and ensure the rights of children in need of special protection measures. The authority was to support and establish institutional mechanisms for child protection issues and make necessary efforts to enhance and strengthen the existing services of different children welfare institutions.