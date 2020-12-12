Share:

LAHORE-Tayyab Aslam and Madina Zafar clinched the men’s and women’s titles in the Pakistan Squash Federation-organised Pakistan International Squash Tournament 2020, which concluded at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Friday.

According to PSF spokesman, the men’s final proved to be a clash of titans, where top seed Tayyab Aslam was up against former No 1 Nasir Iqbal. Both the finalists played superb squash and matched fire-with-fire till the end, but it was Tayyab, who utilized his vast experience and skills to overcome spirited Nasir and won the final by 3-2. Tayyab was off to flying start as he won the first game 11-7 but after that Nasir bounced back well and won the next two games 11-6, 11-3.

Tayyab then changed his game plan and started playing aggressive, which helped him get back to the rhythm. He kept on putting tremendous pressure on his opponent and finally succeeded in narrowly winning the next two games 12-10 and 13-11, thus claimed the title after an epic battle of 68 minutes. “I am very glad to win yet another title, which is result of sheer hard work and I am keen to add more feathers in my cap,” said Tayyab.

The women’s final was a clash between two sisters, who with their dedication and hard work have started climbing to the top and are among the top ladies squash players of the country. If provided with proper facilities, guidance and training, and above all international exposure, these talented girls can win international laurels for Pakistan.

Elder sister Madina Zafar, who is third seed, stunned her younger sister second seed Faiza Zafar 3-2 after a hard-fought battle of 31 minutes. Madina dominated the final right from the word and won the first two games in a row by 11-8, 11-1. Faiza then made a good comeback and won the next two games 11-2 and 11-7 to take the match into fifth and decisive game, where after a tough fight, Madina succeeded in narrowly winning the game 11-9, thus lifted the women’s title.

Runner-up Faiza, who was champion of the last event, congratulated her sister saying, “Although both of us played well in the final and it was a very close match yet it was Madina’s day, who succeeded in winning the title. But I am committed to give out my best and win more and more titles.”

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Vice President and Squash Legend Qamar Zaman graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and gave away trophies and prizes to the winners of men and women events.