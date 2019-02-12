Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday will preside over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet to examine a six-point agenda.

Reportedly, the ECC will analyse financial affairs of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and approve a plan for enhancing production of cotton during this Kharif.

Besides, the meeting will review and approve a course of action for issuing petroleum products’ marketing licenses.

The meeting is also expected to observe the progress in implementation of decisions taken in its previous meeting.

The ECC will also consider a summary sent by the maritime division for necessary amendments and exemptions required for the Gwadar port and free zone.