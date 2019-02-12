Share:

LAHORE - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the government is keeping the masses in the dark on agreement with the IMF.

Commenting on deal with IMF, he said the government had raised the prices of electricity, gas and POL before approaching the IMF and the prices of these items would be enhanced further. As a result of the agreement, the value of the rupee would go down further, he said.

The JI chief said that for the first time, the Prime Minister of the country had to appear before the IMF Managing Director which was unbecoming of the head of the government. He said that the rulers were overjoyed over the successful dialogue for the loan.

He said that as a result of the fresh terms of the loan, a flood of price hike would follow. He said that unless and until, the rulers decided to give up the loan based economy and returned to the policy of self reliance, the economy of the country could not improve.

IRANIAN SCHOLAR MEETS JI CHIEF

Chairman of the Iranian educational institutions Ayatullah Ali Raza Arafi called on Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq at Mansoora on Monday and discussed situation of the Muslim world including Pak- Iran relations. The newly appointed Iranian Consul General Muhammad Raza Nazari and Allama Niaz Naqvi, accompanied the Ayatullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that enemy wanted to destroy the Muslims by dividing them through different biases and prejudices. However, he said, the Holy Quran repeatedly warned the believers that internal difference would weaken the Muslims and finally annihilate them. He said that oppression, injustice and bloodletting was being spread in the Muslim world and it was the duty of the Ulema to support the oppressed in every situation. He said the current critical situation demanded that the solutions of the economic, social and moral challenges of the modern era were found out from the glorious and everlasting teachings of Islam, and added that “we would have to become a model of interest free economic system”.

Ayatullah Ali Raza Aarafi explained different academic and research projects being carried out in Iran and underlined the need for mutual cooperation and tolerance. He said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Imam Khomeini and Syed Abul Ala Maudoodi, were the true spokesmen of the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

BALOCH URGES UNITY IN MUSLIM WORLD

Secretary General Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has said that the unity of the Muslim world was the best way to get rid of chaos and disruption. He was speaking at the Ittehad e Ummah seminar on the 40th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution at Jamea Urwat ul Wusqa.

Baloch said that the Iranian revolution was a great achievement of Imam Khomeini, and the Iranian leaders had protected the objectives and the spirit of the revolution against the conspiracies of the colonial powers. He said the Iranian revolution had proved that Islam was a living religion and the state could be run in accordance with Islamic principles.