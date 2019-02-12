Share:

ISLAMABAD – The Ladies National Tennis Tournament will commence today (Tuesday) here at Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex. Subh-e-Nau Chairperson Shahida Kausar told The Nation that earlier the tournament was announced to be held at Pakistan Sports Complex synthetic courts, but due to some unavoidable circumstances, they had to shift it to PTF courts. “The Subh-e-Nau and NBP-endorsed event will be featured by top national female tennis players in five different categories including ladies singles and doubles, girls u-18, u-14 and u-10,” she said and added that players like Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and others will be seen in action on the first day. The first round matches of ladies singles will be played at 9:30am today (Tuesday) followed by girls U-18 matches at 12pm.