LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Monday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif to extend his stay in London for 14 days after birth of his daughter there.

In his petition, the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly had sought an extension to his stay there as his new-born daughter had been diagnosed with a serious cardiac issue, and has to undergo surgery.

Hamza’s counsel assured the court that that his client would immediately return on her recovery and requested the court to grant 14-day extension in his stay. However, a law officer opposed the request saying that Hamza Shahbaz should come back within stipulated time.

Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz left for London weeks after the LHC had allowed him to travel abroad for 10 days. He was expected to return to the country within the period. However, his counsel filed the petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking permission to extend his stay in London.

He again had to move the court which gave him one-time permission to leave the country. The court had earlier granted him permission for 10 days departure from the county. In November last year, he was prevented from travelling abroad after he was informed that his name had been placed on the interior ministry’s blacklist because of inquiries being conducted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him and his father Shehbaz Sharif.

Hamza is being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into the Ramzan Sugar Mills and assets beyond means cases.