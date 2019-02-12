Share:

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan has promoted two additional district and sessions judges as presiding officers of district consumer courts in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat. AD&SJ Khawar Rashid of Burewala has been promoted as the presiding officer of District Consumer Court Rahim Yar Khan while AD&SJ Aurangzeb of Phalia has been promoted as presiding officer of District Consumer Court Gujrat against the existing vacancies. A notification issued by LHC Registrar Hamyun Imtiaz says, “Pursuant to Government of the Punjab, Services and General Administration Department, Lahore, Notification dated 08-02-2019, the Hon’ble Chief Justice and Judges are pleased to place the services of the following officers, on their promotion as District & Sessions Judge (BS-21), in the public interest, with immediate effect, at the disposal of that Government for their posting as mentioned against each” It further says that the officers shall stand repatriated to the LHC on completion of three years.