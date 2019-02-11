Share:

ATTOCK-Residents of Fatehjang, during an open court, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC), apprised the DC that the government had allocated millions of rupees for Fatehjang Water Supply Scheme but the work being carried out on the project is unsatisfactory.

The open court was attended by a large number of people from different localities of Fatehjang. The complainants also broke their silence against the disgracing attitude of the staff working in Land Record Centre. They said: "The government has allocated millions of rupees for Fatehjang City Water Supply Scheme but the work done is substandard." Sardar Qadeer Khan and Sardar Zaheer Khan complained that another water supply scheme funded by the ODGC was not completed. They further said that the officials of Land Record Centre disgraced the people who visited the centre for land related issues. Malik Khalid apprised the DC that Trauma Centre in Fatehjang THQ Hospital and dispensary in Badra village was need of the people. Malik Ghulam Farooq said that affectees of the CPEC were not being compensated as per the market rate.

Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi assured the people that their problems would be solved on priority.

He said that all the issues highlighted would be discussed at appropriate level and resolved. He said that the purpose of holding open courts at tehsil level was to listen directly to people and redress their grievances on priority at their doorsteps.