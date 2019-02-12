Share:

LAHORE - Quetta and Peshawar won the Pakistan Railways Inter-Division Cricket Championship openers here on Monday. At Mughalpura Institute ground, Quetta Division beat Multan Division by four wickets. A 56-run third-wicket partnership between Fasih Rafi and Zohaib Akhtar guided Multan Division to score 166 runs in the allotted 40 over. Fasih hit three fours to score 41 and Zohaib contributed 28. Farhan Ali made useful 34 runs. From Quetta, Shehbaz Khan took 6-23 and Adeel Khan 3-38. Uzair Nasir’s unbeaten 58 helped Quetta achieve the target in the last over. Nawab Khan scored contributed 46. Waseem Akram and M Shoaib took two wickets each. At Railways Stadium, Peshawar Division defeated Sukkur Division by 4 runs. Peshawar scored 259-2 while in reply, Sukkur could score 255-8.