Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Training and Evaluation Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas called on Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister pledged to extend all possible cooperation to the educational institutions being run by Pakistan Navy.

Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas asked the minister to include topics related to the subject of maritime in syllabus and to increase the number of scholarships for Pakistan Navy's educational institutions.