KARACHI - A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the federal government to allow the family of Uzair Baloch to meet him. The bench comprises of Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar told the government to allow the family to meet Baloch for at least half to one-hour period.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Uzair Baloch’s mother Razia Begum in the SHC seeking production orders for her son.

Deputy Attorney General said in the hearing that the family members of the accused should submit an application at the Attorney General’s office for permission of the meeting. The court adjourned the hearing till February 27 with the instruction to petitioner to file a new petition for trial. In the previous hearing the government had submitted a response in the court over the production orders for Uzair Baloch.

The federal government in its statement said that Uzair Baloch was facing a case in military court and SHC did not have the jurisdiction to issue the order.

Baloch’s mother’s lawyer had pleaded the court to allow Baloch to meet his mother and family members on a humanitarian grounds. In April 2017, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Uzair Baloch was arrested under Pakistan Army Act as he was facing allegations of providing national secrets to foreign intelligence agencies.