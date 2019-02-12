Share:

MOSCOW - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is considering the option of holding parliamentary election on 14 April, a year earlier than initially planned, state-owned EFE news agency reported on Monday, citing sources in the government.

If this date is chosen, the law states that the government will have to dissolve the parliament and announce elections on 19 February, 54 days prior to the vote, the media said.

People gather during a protest called by right-wing opposition parties against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Colon square in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2019.

This comes after on Friday, Madrid admitted that attempts to establish a dialogue with the Catalan authorities and other forces advocating the independence of the autonomous community had failed.

Spain is expected to hold its general election in 2020, but there is a possibility that it will happen earlier. The socialist government under Sanchez has faced major problems in getting support for the 2019 budget in parliament, as the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) only holds 84 out of 350 seats in the lower chamber.

The budget proposal is under threat unless it gains support from smaller parties, including the Catalan right-wing parties, who have said they would be against it.