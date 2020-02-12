Share:

ISLAMABAD - In line with the legal procedure, the Ministry of Defence has modified its earlier notification dated November 28, 2019 to state that General Qamar Javed Bajwa will stay as Chief of the Army Staff till November 28, 2022.

The words and numbers “with effect from 28th of November 2019” in the earlier notification have been substituted by the words and numbers as “for an additional tenure of three (03) years, effective from 29th November 2019 to 28th November 2022.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with section 8-B of Pakistan Army Act, 1952, the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister is pleased to direct that the Defence Division’s notification No SRO 1489(1)/2019, Rawalpindi dated 28 November 2019 shall be partially modified,” said the notification dated January 28, 2020, a copy of which is available with The Nation.

The partially modified Defence Division’s notification was issued after the Parliament passed three bills that regulate the tenures of not only the army, but also all the services’ chiefs.

The government moved in this regard after a series of assertions, denials and confusion that extended over several months.