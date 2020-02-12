Share:

LAHORE - Three more matches were decided on the third day of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 here at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia trounced Azerbaijan by 53-24 in the first match while Germany emerged triumphant against England in the second match as they won the encounter 49-28. India toppled low-ranked Sierra Leone by 45-18 in the third and last match of the day.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kabaddi World Cup 2020 is being organised jointly by Punjab government, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) at three cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat from February 9 to 16, 2020.

Three more matches will now be played on the fourth day of Kabaddi World Cup on Wednesday in Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium. Canada will face Azerbaijan in the first match at 1:30pm while the second match will be contested between Iran and Germany at 2:45pm and inexperienced Sierra Leone will meet strong England kabaddi team in the third match of the day at 4:00pm.

Talking to media, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that matches of Kabaddi World Cup were organised quite successfully on the first three days at Punjab Stadium. The high-quality kabaddi matches were witnessed by Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti, PKF President Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and a large number of kabaddi lovers.

The Sports Minister further said: “By holding Kabaddi World Cup, we have promoted the country’s soft image to international community that Pakistan is a peaceful country. “Holding grand Kabaddi World Cup is a clear message for India and rest of the world that Pakistani people are sports loving. Punjab government has made the best security arrangements for all guest teams during their stay in Pakistan.”

“The security situation has been excellent due to wonderful coordination of our law enforcing departments. The kabbadi lovers have fully enjoyed the thrilling matches of World Cup in Lahore and we are quite upbeat to witness similar exciting kabaddi clashes among the best kabaddi players of the world in Faisalabad and Gujrat,” he added.

The Sports Minister said that after three days’ matches in Lahore, the participating teams will travel to Faisalabad today (Wednesday) and then Gujrat for three days. “After completing their Faisalabad and Gujrat matches, the teams will return to Lahore for semifinal and final matches on Feb 15 and 16, 2020,” he asserted.

results

Australia 53-24 Azerbaijan

Germany 49-28 England

India 45-18 Sierra Leone